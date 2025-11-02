Two things New Jersey does better than anywhere else: Pizza and seafood.

Having the Jersey Shore allows us to have the freshest seafood, which is hard to beat.

So why not combine pizza and seafood? Well, that’s exactly what DeLorenzo’s in Robbinsville does with their clam pie.

Now, I’m typically not someone who strays away from what they typically get. I’m kind of a robot in that respect. I love the regular tomato pie from there, and 99.9% of the time, it’s what I get.

So I’m not sure what got into me when I decided to get a clam pie, but I’m glad that I did.

They’re known to have a delicious one, and it’s true. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but they combined the perfect amount of clam, basil, and sauce to make it to perfection. Their pizza is so light that I ended up eating the entire thing, as I usually do when I go there.

In true DeLorenzos fashion the pizza the pizza is paper thin too, which makes it even better.

I got the clam pie along with a regular tomato pie and both were amazing. As good as the clam pie was, I do still prefer the regular tomato pie. Both are good in their own right.

I’m glad I did try it though. I had heard about it for a long time and decided to just try it. It definitely exceeded my expectations.

I would make it a point to try this pie the next time you’re in the area. It’s not often you find a place who can make a specialty pie quite like this.

