Emmy nominated comic Nikki Glaser coming to New Jersey
What’s not to love about Nikki Glaser?
The standup comic, TV host, and podcaster has been nominated twice for an Emmy for her special “Someday You’ll Die.” She was far and away the funniest and most shade-throwing of all the roasters on Netflix’s “The Roast Of Tom Brady.” She’s been chosen to host the 2025 Golden Globes on Jan. 5. And — something I could totally talk to her about over a glass of wine — she’s a huge fan of Taylor Swift.
By the Eras Tour’s end, she will have attended 22 shows. She has said of T Swift, “Liking this woman is part of my identity now.”
Good for her. Also... Same.
Nikki Glaser says she’s thrilled to be hosting the upcoming Golden Globes, saying:
It’s an exciting yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes). Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy, or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear.
I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job.
While she’s hosted TV shows and podcasts, her first love is standup comedy, which started when she was 18. She’s bringing her act to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. The show is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1st, starting at 8 pm.
This is all part of her "Alive and Unwell" Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.
This is going to be a hot ticket, so move quickly on this one.
