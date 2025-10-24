We hear of these incidences time and time again. Something happens on our roadways because of an elderly driver.

Sometimes those incidences end in bad news. Other times, it's just something the driver did that created cause for alarm.

Either way, something like the example below opens up that debate yet again. Should elderly drivers be retested or have their licenses taken away?

Safe... this time

Fortunately in this example, nobody was hurt nor was there an accident. It was more about the behavior of this elderly driver that was cause for concern.

I was directly behind this driver when I caught up to them on Route 166 in Toms River heading south. It was shortly after the Route 37 intersection in an area where the speed limit is 40 mph.

Speed Limit 40 sign Mike Brant - TSM loading...

Way under 40

First, she was driving with her left signal on and going around 7 mph. Yes, that slow in a 40 mph zone. Almost instantly there was a long line of traffic behind her. And this lasted throughout the downtown area.

Now, as if the slower than slow speed wasn't enough, she was also frequently tapping her brakes while driving a little side to side. Beyond painful to be stuck behind.

But then at one of the cross streets, she stops in the middle of the intersection and starts waving and trying to talk to the car waiting at one of the stop signs.

And this went on for about 30 seconds. All with an ever growing line of traffic now being forced to stop.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Inching and laughing

While this was going on she occasionally inched forward before stopping again, seemingly laughing. After what seemed like an eternity she finally started driving forward. Again, very slowly.

My turn off was finally coming up but I passed her carefully when my turn lane opened up. And as I passed, you could clearly tell this driver was way up there in age.

I have no idea if anything happened after I turned off but it was quite something to witness. The insanely slow driving with the blinker on was one thing. But the random conversation she had at the cross street blocking literally everyone from getting by was truly bizarre.

Was she trying to have a conversation with the driver at one of the stop signs? Or did she think she had a passenger with her? At least she was in a joyous mood, but still.

question marks ufo Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Losing it

If anything, it appeared this elderly driver was losing it, and who knows what might've happened later on. Fortunately in this case, nothing serious occurred. At least in that moment it didn't.

So again, I ask. Is it time to retest elderly drivers? And should we take their licenses away when they start exhibiting strange behavior such as in the example above?

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.