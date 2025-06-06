🔥 A dog was rescued from a burning home

🔥 Investigators suspect an e-bike

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A charging e-bike is being blamed for yet another fire at a New Jersey home.

Egg Harbor Township police say a house on Tudor Street was fully engulfed when they arrived around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. All residents had escaped but firefighters rushed inside to rescue a dog.

The dog was successfully resuscitated by first responders and taken to a veterinarian.

Red Cross New Jersey said it assisted four residents of the home.

The fire was brought under control in just over an hour. The single-story home sustained heavy damage.

Aftermath of a fire at a home on Tudor Street in Egg Harbor Township 6/5/25 Aftermath of a fire at a home on Tudor Street in Egg Harbor Township 6/5/25 (Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company)

Another lithium battery fire in New Jersey

Police said an initial investigation has determined the fire to be accidental and was likely caused by an electric scooter charging on the front porch.

Charging lithium batteries was blamed for a fire that damaged homes on May 29 in Hamilton in Mercer County, and in Hillsborough.

The type of chargers used in the New Jersey cases was not disclosed

