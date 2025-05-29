Charging e-bikes in back-to-back NJ fires, raising alarm over lithium battery dangers
🔥The Hamilton fire spread from one house to the next
🔥An e-bike charging in a bedroom is being blamed
🔥An electric bike exploded while charging outside a Hillsborough gas station
Lithium batteries are being blamed for two fires in Hamilton and Hillsborough on Wednesday, including one that left two houses uninhabitable.
Hamilton Mayor Jeffrey Martin said the fire at a home on Hamilton Avenue was first reported around 2:40 a.m. and quickly spread to the house next door. All three floors of both homes on Hamilton Avenue became engulfed in flames, forcing eight residents to the street.
Two residents and a firefighter were injured during the fire, which was brought under control in about 45 minutes.
Eight residents in both homes were displaced as the homes were declared uninhabitable, according to Martin.
The fire was started by an e-bike's lithium battery that was charging in a bedroom, according to an investigation by the Hamilton Fire Marshals Office and Hamilton police.
Charging e-bike catches fire in Hillsborough
Late Wednesday night in Hillsborough, an e-bike charging at the BP station caught fire and caused minor damage to the station building on Route 206 at New Amwell Road, fire officials said.
Parts that fell from the bike ignited, releasing sparks, heat, and toxic gases.
Firefighters surrounded the area to allow a hazardous materials team to disassemble the bike and remove the battery. There were no reported injuries.
Electric vehicle batteries increase the risk to firefighting
The batteries used in electric vehicles burn hotter and faster and cannot be extinguished just by pouring water over them.
After a recent fire, Toms River Fire Inspector John Novak explained that the difference between a regular battery and a lithium battery is the amount of energy and capacity in a smaller size. There's a chemical reaction called thermal runaway that creates a lot more energy than a traditional battery, according to Novak.
"From a fire department standpoint, we're extinguishing the fire the same way. However, you're left with the batteries, which once they go into thermal runaway, you have to constantly cool them with water," Novak said.
He said there's a risk of a battery reigniting after the vehicle is towed away and placed in a tow yard if the energy isn't discharged.
