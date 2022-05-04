Edison, NJ woman shot in the head: Police search for boyfriend

EDISON — A domestic violence incident led to a woman showing up at police headquarters after being shot in the head by her boyfriend, who faces attempted murder charges.

After an argument, Christopher Finney, 25, left his 21-year-old girlfriend's Edison home in her Jeep Compass, Edison Deputy Chief Robert Dudash told New Jersey 101.5. The woman called a female friend for a ride to police headquarters in order to make a report about their fight.

Finney caught up with his girlfriend near the Wick Shopping Plaza on the southbound side of Route 1. Dudash said Finney followed them to Colton Road near Route 27 where he fired a single shot at the vehicle with his girlfriend. The shot went through the back window and hit his girlfriend in the back of her head.

Victim conscious and alert

The friend continued driving to Edison police headquarters on Municipal Boulevard and called ahead to let officers know what had happened, according to Dudash. They were met by first responders who took the girlfriend to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick. She was alert and conscious the entire time.

Police later recovered the Jeep in Elizabeth but Finney was still at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and motor vehicle theft. A restraining order has also been taken out against Finney

Finney also faces domestic violence strangulation and assault charges.

Dudash said that there had not been any issues reported to Edison police about Finney.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.