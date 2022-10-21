An Edison man burglarized multiple businesses along Columbia Road in Branchburg over the course of nine months, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Fifty-year-old Gregory Queen began his spree in April 2021, according to officials. On the morning of Apr. 28, a business reported that someone entered the building the evening prior, ransacked offices, and took cash from a desk drawer.

Less than two months later, Queen allegedly pried open a desk drawer and took cash from a business that he had entered through a window.

Then in August 2021, officers were called to a business on the same road that had a shattered window. Nothing was missing or stolen.

The next month, a business owner reported that power tools had been stolen after a window had been damaged.

Less than two weeks later, a side door of a business's garage had been forced open; nothing was missing or stolen.

In December 2021, a business owner reported that someone had pried open the doors to two parked trailers. The owner reported that nothing was missing.

And on Jan. 29 of this, Branchburg officers responded to a business with a broken garage door window and a pried-open door. According to officials, Green attempted to pry open a gun safe and knocked it over, causing damage to an antique car.

According to the prosecutor's office, some of the businesses were targeted more than once.

Green was arrested at his residence without incident on Mar. 14. He was charged on Oct. 12 with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief. Green remains detained at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center.

The original complaint against Green recorded Plainfield as his town of residence. He most recently told officials he lives in Edison.

Anyone with information related to this matter can contact Branchburg police at 908-526-3830.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

