Fire forces Edison, NJ residents to flee from 36 apartments

EDISON — A fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning displaced at least 72 residents, according to Red Cross New Jersey.

The fire affected 36 units at the Milbrook Village Apartments, according to Red Cross New Jersey.

Mayor Sam Joshi said eight units were “totally destroyed” and another eight had "significant damage." Winds were blowing out of the east around 15 mph at the time of the fire and helped fan the flames.

Red Cross New Jersey set up a reception center at the Edison Township Senior Center and helped residents begin the recovery process with emergency financial assistance for things like food, clothing and other immediate needs.

Many of the residents have renters insurance and are covered for hotel stays.

Joshi said the cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

Parakeets Mango and Tofu after being taken in a shopping bag from their owner's apartment

Mango and Tofu

Mango and Tofu, two young parakeets, were saved by their owner, who grabbed them out of their cage and put them into a gift bag. The Middlesex County Animal Response Team located a cage, food and bird toys to make them comfortable.

One family created a GoFundMe campaign to help a family member get back on her feet a week after her brother died.

Aftermath of a fire at the Milbrook Village Apartments in Edison 3/30/25

