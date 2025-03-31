NJ apartment handyman stole $200K worth of valuables, cops say

💎 A maintenance worker is accused of ripping off apartment tenants

OLD BRIDGE — A Middlesex County apartment maintenance worker has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from tenants.

Old Bridge police were alerted to several residential burglaries in the London Terrace/Parkwood Apartments.

After a lengthy investigation, they found that 43-year-old Juan F. Espinoza-Garcia, of Old Bridge, who was employed as a maintenance worker at the apartment complex, would steal residents’ cash and jewelry, worth $200,000 during maintenance calls.

He would then sell the jewels at surrounding pawn shops.

Espinoza-Garcia is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center.

He has been charged with six counts each of theft of movable property, burglary by entering a structure, possession of property from criminal activity, dealing in stolen property, and receiving stolen property.

Police said this is an active investigation, and additional charges are expected as more victims come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Old Bridge Police Department.

