DWI crashes have killed 3 Old Bridge grads, 1 teen in six weeks

The deaths of 29-year-old Krystal Diaz and 17-year-old Sarah Hope Aziz in a crash early Saturday make them the third and fourth members of the Old Bridge High School community to die in crashes allegedly involving intoxicated drivers in the past six weeks.

Diaz, a former softball standout who graduated with the class of 2008, was a passenger in an Acura driven by Tristan R. Rodriguez on Englishtown Road. At about 3:50 a.m., it slammed into the back of a pickup truck in front of a JCP&L building, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said.

A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup also died in the crash; Carey has not disclosed her identity, but MyCentralJersey.com identified the teen as Aziz, also of Old Bridge. The report said she was a member of the Old Bridge High School class of 2020. A GoFundMe campaign also describes her a as a victim of the crash.

Rodriguez and the 20-year-old driver of the pickup were hospitalized. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and one count of fourth-degree assault by auto.

Diaz and Aziz are the latest of several Old Bridge women to die in DWI crashes in recent weeks.

Aliza Akhtar, 19, of Old Bridge was killed when Aliaksandr Tsytsenia, 28, of Old Bridge, crossed the double yellow line on Texas Road near Route 9 and drove his Mercedes S550 head-on into Akhtar's Toyota Corolla on May 25, according Carey. Tsytsenia was charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, assault by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Carey.

Akhtar had graduated Old Bridge High School last year, and was an undergraduate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to her Facebook profile and an Alumni Day event at the High School back in January.

A crash in Virginia on June 25 claimed the life of 2009 OBHS graduate Theresa Goetz, Virginia State Police told WSET TV. Goetz was a passenger in a car driven by Thomas P. Doyle that veered off the road and into into a tree in Fairfax County, police told WSET.

Diaz had been working at the Seville Diner in East Brunswick working towards paying off her student loans, according to a GoFundMe page created to help with the loans as well as funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe page for Aziz said she would have been a senior at OBHS in the coming school year.

"She touched the hearts of so many people and changed everyone’s life she entered for the better," it said.

