DWI checkpoint set for this weekend in Monmouth County

🚓DWI checkpoints start on Friday

🚓Motorists in Freehold Township will be impacted

🚓More checkpoints expected before year is over

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The Monmouth County DWI Task Force has another checkpoint scheduled for this weekend.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, northbound Route 9 drivers in Freehold Township will be sent to the Juniper Plaza for the sobriety screening. Local departments will be partnering with the task force for the crackdown.

Route 9 checkpoint on the way Google Maps loading...

“We strongly believe these checkpoints are announced physical deterrence, which is one of the three fundamental goals of our task force: education, deterrence and enforcement,” Monmouth County DWI Task Force Coordinator and Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider said to New Jersey 101.5.

Checkpoint Cruiser Credit: welcomia loading...

Schneider said the task force does similar checkpoints about 30 to 40 times in a given year, and that’s in addition to their roving patrols between April and November. The last checkpoint of the year is usually the night before Thanksgiving, which he says is one of the biggest recorded DWI nights.

Totals for the task force couldn’t be shared at this time, but data could be shared at the end of the season.

Impaired driving isn’t worth the risk to life and record issues, so take some extra time beforehand to schedule a plan for a safe ride home.

Drinking and Driving Credit: Jon Schulte loading...

Anyone who thinks they’re above the law could end up spending around $10,000 in legal fees and fines for a first-time offense, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

