NJ company expands its recall of popular item found in homes

New Jersey’s Dynarex Corporation is expanding its September recall of some of its baby powder products.

In a September press release, the company said the products are potentially contaminated with asbestos, a known mineral and carcinogen. Routine sampling by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration led to the recall.

This week’s announcement includes an additional 373 cases of 14 oz. Dynacare Baby Powder and 647 cases of 4 oz. Dynacare Baby Powder. The 14 oz. product features item number 4875, while the 4 oz. option has item number 4874.

The affected 14 oz. option has 24 plastic bottles to a case, and the 4 oz. option has 48 plastic bottles to a case. The list of lot/batch numbers can be found here.

Distributors across 35 states have received the products of concern, including New Jersey. The items were also sold on Amazon.

Further distribution has stopped for now while the investigation continues into what led to contamination of the talc, an ingredient found in many cosmetics, according to the release.

No illnesses have been recorded so far. The recalled Dynarex products can be returned for a refund.

