Access to at-home postpartum care set to expand in more NJ counties

More at-home postpartum assistance is on the way to New Jersey families in 2025.

Under Family Connects NJ, free care is given to families with a newborn, or who are experiencing the loss of an infant or a stillbirth.

Family Connects NJ is already operating in Essex, Middlesex, Mercer, Cumberland and Gloucester counties, and will expand to Somerset, Sussex, Passaic, Hudson, Bergen and Ocean counties in 2025.

Family Connects NJ is revolutionizing early postpartum care in New Jersey and is making it easily accessible through an at-home format. Under the program, registered nurses will make in-home visits after arrangements are made by the parents, adoptive parents, a resource parent or hospital.

"When we look at morbidity and mortality statistics specific to maternal health, the number of deaths that occur within the first year after pregnancy, actually, the majority occur during the postpartum period," said Robyn D'Oria, program administrator of Family Connects NJ and CEO of Central Jersey Family Health Consortium. "With that knowledge, we know that there needs to be closer scrutiny and assistance to new mothers and pregnant people or postpartum people to be able to identify signs and symptoms of complications that would hopefully lessen and mitigate these serious consequences."

Everyone has access to this care, regardless of one's immigration status or income.

The one-time visit can last 90 minutes to about two hours, and includes examinations for both mom and baby, weight checks, screenings for high-risk conditions and newborn educational opportunities. The average visit happens about two weeks postpartum.

“If the nurse feels after that visit that this person is a little bit more at risk, vulnerable, could use a second visit — we can do that. But hopefully we'll be able to refer them to different resources and other programs if we feel that this person or family needs long-term follow up,” D’Oria said.

Interested New Jerseyans can sign up in several ways, ideally at about 36 weeks of pregnancy, by filling out the online form, calling to set up the visit or by sending an email.

Select hospitals have an on-site program support specialist whose job it is to schedule the desired visit.

Phase three of the program will start in January 2026, with all 21 counties having access by 2027.

The gradual approach is crucial to the program’s success to ensure quality care, and that a uniform experience is offered throughout all counties, according to D’Oria.

"We also recognize there is an issue with staffing the program, and we have to be mindful and aware that there is a nursing shortage nationally, and unfortunately, New Jersey has been one of those states that, over time, we will be one of the states that really is most in need,” D’Oria said.

Funding for Family Connects NJ is provided by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families.

