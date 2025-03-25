Durr drops out, refuses to endorse Spadea — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

Matthew Hertgen, Princeton Michelle Mews (via njcourts gov, Google Maps)

🔴 Princeton man accused of slaying brother

🔴 Police handle ‘locked’ devices

🔴 Case headed for grand jury

TRENTON — It was another very brief court hearing for a Mercer County man accused of brutally murdering his younger brother — and the Princeton family’s cat — last month.

Matthew Hertgen appeared remotely from jail on Monday afternoon. The heavily-bearded 31-year-old was wearing a maroon-colored long-sleeve pullover.

Hertgen’s pre-indictment conference lasted less than 10 minutes.

His only words were confirming that he could hear Superior Court Judge Robert Lytle, saying, “Yes I can, good afternoon.”

Hertgen has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 22, after allegedly killing Joseph Hertgen.

He reported a fire and his brother’s body inside his home at the Michelle Mews luxury apartments.

The 26-year-old victim had suffered extensive head and body injuries and was lying in a pool of blood when police arrived, according to court documents.

He was found next to blood-covered dinnerware, and his right eye appeared to have been cut out.

(New Milford NJ Police Department via Facebook/City of Hackensack Fire Department)

👨‍🚒 Fire captain accused of drunk hit-and-run

👨‍🚒 Said he "f***ed up" to police, according to documents

👨‍🚒 His blood alcohol level was over double the legal limit, police said

DUMONT — A Hackensack fire captain is accused of fleeing the scene of a drunk crash in Bergen County that hurt one person.

Thomas Ryan, 55, of New Milford is charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to municipal court records.

Ryan is a fire captain for the City of Hackensack, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A New Milford police report obtained by New Jersey 101.5 said Ryan was drunk behind the wheel of his Ford F-150 around 10 p.m. on March 15 when he hit two vehicles on

It was unclear how the pedestrian was injured.

Soon after, police found Ryan and his pickup truck in the parking lot outside his apartment in New Milford. The police report said his vehicle had "heavy front end damage" and a flat tire.

Ryan said to police that he had driven home from a bar that was located less than a mile away from his apartment, according to the police report.

"I f***ed up," Ryan said. "I'm not going to try and fight it."

Ed Durr speaks after the first Republican debate at Rider University 2/4/25 (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

🔴 Ed Durr said he did not raise enough to get matching funds from the state

🔴 He told New Jersey 101.5 he is not endorsing any candidate

🔴 Durr would like to run for another political office

Ed "The Trucker" Durr has pulled his run for New Jersey governor off to the side of the road.

The Republican told New Jersey 101.5 that while he met the deadline to submit 2,500 signatures to get on the primary ballot in June, he did not raise the $580,000 needed to get matching funds for the campaign. Without the matching funds, Durr would be be unable to participate in future gubernatorial debates. Durr said that while his campaign comes to an end he will continue to fundraise with an eye toward another political race and a campaign debt to be paid.

"As far as getting out of the race it was actually something that we've been talking about for the last two days. It's just not going to be able to on the debate stage. So without being on the debate stage, I'm not going to be able to reach everybody," Durr said.

Durr said he is not endorsing Bill Spadea or any other candidate.

"I didn't endorse Bill. I believe Bill is closely aligned with me. I think he's more conservative. Jack (Ciattarelli) is not a pro-life candidate, nor is Jon (Bramick). I'm pro-life, and I've never changed from that," Durr said, adding that he hasn't decided if he will make an endorsement.

Alina Habba, a former defense lawyer for President Donald Trump who has been named interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey at the White House 3/24/25 (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

✅ Alina Habba served as a senior adviser for Trump's political action committee

✅ She works for a small law firm near Trump's Bedmister golf club

✅ She has little federal court experience

President Donald Trump on Monday named his one-time defense attorney and current White House counselor Alina Habba to be the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey.

Habba, who turns 41 Tuesday, takes over the interim post from John Giordano, whom the president said he's naming to be the U.S. ambassador for the southwestern African country of Namibia.

A partner in a small New Jersey law firm near Trump���s Bedminster golf course, Habba served as a senior adviser for Trump's political action committee, defended him in court in several civil lawsuits and acted as a spokesperson last year as he volleyed between courtrooms and the campaign trail. She lists no prosecutorial experience in an online biography.

Gary Busey appears in court (via Court TV March 24 2025)

🔶 Actor had a court hearing in New Jersey

🔶 Accused of groping women

🔶 Applies for intervention

Gary Busey is looking to avoid a trial, after allegations from several women that the actor groped them during a “meet and greet” appearance at a New Jersey convention.

On Monday morning, the 80-year-old Busey appeared remotely in Superior Court in Camden County.

The 80-year-old "Lethal Weapon" and "A Star is Born" actor appeared for a Superior Court hearing in Camden County via video conference from California, where it was just 6 a.m.

Busey, wearing a sweater and a scarf wrapped around his neck, said little during the hearing, which lasted less than 9 minutes. He scratched at his signature unkempt hair and had to ask a woman off-camera to repeat what the judge said when asked if he knew his next court date was April 21.

One of his lawyers explained to the judge that the Academy Award-nominated actor now uses a hearing aid.

His attorneys said documents for pretrial intervention had been filed.

The actor faces charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment, filed after the August 2022 incident.

