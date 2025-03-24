Drunk NJ fire captain hits 2 cars and pedestrian, cops say

👨‍🚒 Fire captain accused of drunk hit-and-run

👨‍🚒 Said he "f***ed up" to police, according to documents

👨‍🚒 His blood alcohol level was over double the legal limit, police said

DUMONT — A Hackensack fire captain is accused of fleeing the scene of a drunk crash in Bergen County that hurt one person.

Thomas Ryan, 55, of New Milford is charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to municipal court records.

Ryan is a fire captain for the City of Hackensack, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A New Milford police report obtained by New Jersey 101.5 said Ryan was drunk behind the wheel of his Ford F-150 around 10 p.m. on March 15 when he hit two vehicles on West Madison Avenue in New Milford.

It was unclear how the pedestrian was injured.

Soon after, police found Ryan and his pickup truck in the parking lot outside his apartment in New Milford. The police report said his vehicle had "heavy front end damage" and a flat tire.

Ryan said to police that he had driven home from a bar that was located less than a mile away from his apartment, according to the police report.

"I f***ed up," Ryan said. "I'm not going to try and fight it."

Officers wrote that Ryan had a strong odor from alcohol and that he almost immediately lost his balance during a field sobriety test. He was arrested and his pickup was impounded.

Ryan had a blood alcohol content level of 0.22%, according to a breathalyzer test. That's nearly three times greater than the legal limit of .08%.

He has a municipal court hearing scheduled for April 2.

