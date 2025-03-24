Gary Busey, 80, makes sad and confused NJ court appearance

🔶 Actor had a court hearing in New Jersey

🔶 Accused of groping women

🔶 Applies for intervention

Gary Busey is looking to avoid a trial, after allegations from several women that the actor groped them during a “meet and greet” appearance at a New Jersey convention.

The 80-year-old "Lethal Weapon" and "A Star is Born" actor appeared for a Superior Court hearing in Camden County via video conference from California, where it was just 6 a.m.

Busey, wearing a sweater and a scarf wrapped around his neck, said little during the hearing, which lasted less than 9 minutes. He scratched at his signature unkempt hair and had to ask a woman off-camera to repeat what the judge said when asked if he knew his next court date was April 21.

One of his lawyers explained to the judge that the Academy Award-nominated actor now uses a hearing aid.

His attorneys said documents for pretrial intervention had been filed.

The actor faces charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment, filed after the August 2022 incident.

Busey, a resident of Malibu, California, was barred from the remainder of the weekend event at the Doubletree Hotel along Route 70 in Cherry Hill.

On Monday, attorneys confirmed for the judge that all allegations involved adult women.

The 9 a.m. online hearing was shared by Court TV.

"Monster-Mania is assisting authorities in their investigation into an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend,” the convention organizers said in a Facebook post directly after the event.

“The safety and well-being of all our attendees are of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values.”

