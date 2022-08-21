Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at the Monster Mania convention at the DoubleTree Hotel from Aug. 12 to 14, according to the Cherry Hill police.

Authorities said the 78-year-old actor was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.

“It was about contact. It was about touching.” Cherry Hill police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer, adding that police received “multiple complaints” about the actor’s behavior.

Monster Mania is a well-known reputable convention that brings actors in to meet their fans and sign autographs usually for a price. I once saw Busey there when they were in the Cherry Hill Crowne Plaza. It was at the same time my "Sarcasm" comedy club was operating.

I once paid $20 dollars for Busey to sign a picture of himself as Buddy Holly, a role that got him nominated for an Oscar for best actor in the 1978 film.

attachment-IMG-5537 loading...

Busey, who lives in Malibu, California, was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Monster mania said in a Facebook post:

"Monster-Mania is assisting authorities in their investigation into an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend. Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention, and instructed not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report.”

“The safety and well-being of all our attendees are of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.