NJ, NY men accused of scamming $300K from Holmdel company

An Ocean Township man and a New York man have been accused of stealing nearly $300,000 in funds through a Holmdel-based company in an online scam.

Jacob Gindi, 33, of the Oakhurst section, and Jimmy Dabbah, 34, of Brooklyn, have been charged with computer theft, conspiracy to commit theft, theft by unlawful taking, and two counts of financial facilitation of criminal activity — all second-degree offenses.

The duo allegedly created a fake pest control company in May 2023 and then used the victim’s software platform to steal credit-card information over a 10-day span, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Tuesday.

Dabbah opened an account with the victim, as a phony business named Rapid Pest Control, police said.

Rapid Pest Control accessed the victim company’s software and credit-card payment platform, then racked up $296,000 in theft, through more than 750 fraudulent transactions using the stolen credit-card information, Santiago said.

The victim company determined that despite the charges, Rapid Pest Control never did any actual work for any clients.

Investigators with the prosecutor’s office found that most of the stolen funds were transferred to two companies controlled by Gindi — PCO Marketing and Infinity Trading Solutions.

Gindi then used the stolen cash to pay credit-card, car and tuition bills, and for other personal expenses, police said.

Both Gindi and Dabbah turned themselves over to authorities this week.

While being scanned by a metal detector, Dabbah was found to have a knife concealed in his belt buckle, so he was also charged with a third- and a fourth-degree weapons offense.

The defendants have tentative appearances in Monmouth County Superior Court set for Feb. 27.

Anyone with further information about the case was asked to contact Detective Michael Acquaviva at 800-533-7443.

