CHERRY HILL — The first Dunkin' digital-only restaurant opens in New Jersey.

It's the first of its kind in the Greater Philadelphia area, located at 1490 Haddonfield Berlin Road. That means Dunkin' fans can get their favorite coffee and food faster than before.

The counter kiosk for digital ordering at Dunkin', Cherry Hill, NJ (Photo Credit: Dunkin') The counter kiosk for digital ordering at Dunkin', Cherry Hill, NJ (Photo Credit: Dunkin') loading...

The new Dunkin' Digital restaurant only fills orders that are placed, either in advance via the Dunkin' Mobile app, or at an in-store kiosk.

Dunkin' Digital Restaurant, Cherry Hill, NJ (Photo Credit: Dunkin') Dunkin' Digital Restaurant, Cherry Hill, NJ (Photo Credit: Dunkin') loading...

The new digital-only location is focused on serving busy, on-the-go customers, according to a press release.

Dunkin' coffee (Photo Credit: Dan Alexander) Dunkin' coffee (Photo Credit: Dan Alexander) loading...

Inside the restaurant, the traditional order counter will be replaced with three in-store digital kiosks where guests can place a customized order and pay for it using a credit card or a Dunkin' gift card. Guests can place orders in advance using the mobile order feature in the Dunkin' App.

Dunkin' Digital will host a special grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 7. Details to follow in the coming weeks.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.