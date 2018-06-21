MIDDLETOWN — An Atlantic Highlands business owner was killed by a wrong-way drunk driver on Route 36 Saturday morning, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Michael Gustafson, 66, was struck around 12:45 a.m. by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Anthony F. Sarlo, 62, of Brooklyn. The Jeep was traveling east in the westbound lanes near Linden Avenue when it hit Gustafson's 2007 Honda Fit, Gramiccioni said. There were no passengers in either car.

Gustafson was the owner of Mike's Bikes in Atlantic Highlands.

Both men were taken to Riverview Medical Center, where Gustafson passed away.

Sarlo was charged with driving while intoxicated, having open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and going the wrong way on a divided highway.

The website MoreMonmouthMusings.com reported that Sarlo is a dentist with an office in Brooklyn.

Gramiccioni asked anyone with information about the collision to call the Middletown Township Police Department at 732-615-2100 or the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443.