A drug dealer from Camden County has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for causing the heroin overdose death of an Evesham man 18 months ago.

Jimmy Flakes Jr., 41, of Lawnside received his sentence on Friday, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. Flakes pleaded guilty to one count of strict liability for a drug-induced death in the first degree as part of a plea agreement in October.

Jeffrey Potter, 45, from the Marlton section of the township, was discovered dead in his home on Sept. 28, 2017. Police said he had bought $10 of heroin from Flakes and then used the drug. An autopsy determined the cause of death was opiate toxicity.

Flakes must serve 85 percent of the term before becoming eligible for parole, under the terms of his agreement.

