Drowning victims caught in NJ lake vegetation identified as brothers

A GoFundMe page has been created for two brothers who drowned in Sunset Lake in Morris County Tuesday night, the most recent victims to lose their lives in the water in New Jersey.

A dozen people have drowned in New Jersey lakes, pools and ocean beaches since April.

A 17-year-old and 22-year-old were swimming with a group in a sandpit area of the lake at Mine Hill Beach. The two did not resurface.

Morris County EMS immediately began a search in the tangled vegetation of the lake, where swimming is not permitted. Their bodies were recovered several hours later.

Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Paul Merkler said the investigation into the drowning remained active and did not disclose the identities of the victims.

A GoFundMe page created by Alan Verá said that 22-year-old Jesús was in the process of trying to rescue his younger brother Arnulfo from the lake.

Verá said he is trying to raise funds to return their bodies to their native Guatemala.

Island Heights State Park drowning victim identified

The woman who drowned at Island Beach State Park on Monday night was identified by Park Police as a Toms River woman.

Elizabeth Treharne, 59, had been reported missing by her husband after she went swimming in the ocean off Area 22A and got caught in a rip current. A search involving multiple agencies including State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard was immediately started

Her body was recovered on Tuesday morning, according to police.

