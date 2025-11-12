Earlier this year, there was a protest that took place in my town. It was something I wasn't used to seeing, but I knew it was going to be happening since it was announced in advance.

It was over an issue that involved the town that the local community got heated about. And since I knew a lot of the neighbors that were participating, I decided to head down and join them.

I did agree with what they were protesting about, and this was my community. And yes, it was the first time I was ever part of such an event. It felt good to be a part of something that we, as a whole, believed in.

But it's not the cause I wanted to highlight here. Rather, it's how some of the drivers on the main road reacted when they had to drive past us.

Interesting reactions

I've driven through protests and picket lines before, so it wasn't anything I wasn't used to while driving. What was interesting, however, is watching how drivers react from the outside.

It became pretty obvious how uncomfortable some drivers got driving by us. Even the ones who supported us seemed out of place with their reaction.

Most of the drivers just seemed awkward with their body language. If they didn't believe in what was being protested, they tried to glance away.

Just act natural

For those who did show their support kind of did the same thing. After they honked their horn in support, they became just as awkward. Only a few drivers didn't seem bothered.

It was amazing how obviously uncomfortable some drivers seemed driving by, and they didn't have to be. Just be yourself when driving by a demonstration. Either you support the cause, or you don't. No need to pretend you don't exist.

