If I had to bet, I would be certain that I'm not the only one who deals with this every time an election happens in New Jersey. And this year's governor's race is no different.

But to be fair, that's not the only race this happens with. It's also occurring on the local level too. And for some reason, it seems to be the worse it's ever been in 2025.

Or maybe, it just gets worse every year. Not just with New Jersey's elections, but national ones too. And yes, this includes the presidential election.

Yes, I acknowledge it can be considered a form of campaigning, but it's obnoxious. And quite personally? It doesn't sway me to vote for you. In fact, it might push me to go to the candidate that's not doing this.

I'm of course talking about those annoying political texts we get every single year.

Not even relevant

Here's the crazy thing about these. Often times, it's not even for candidates in your town. I know I get a bunch of texts for candidates running in neighboring towns and beyond.

I mean, why do I have to receive texts from a campaign that has nothing to do with my area? I can't even vote for the person, so why are you pushing this on me?

If it's for candidates I can vote for, that's one thing. But it's those other ones that don't serve me any purpose. Why do we allow this?

Perhaps it's time New Jersey put a ban in place to stop candidates from texting outside their voting area.

No more texting

Whether your candidates win or not, at least here's one thing we can all look forward to after election day. An end to those annoying political texts.

