Drivers hit and kill two pedestrians, hours apart in North Jersey

Police have announced one arrest so far, after separate deadly pedestrian crashes in North Jersey a few hours apart Saturday night.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced that 30-year-old Jarell Patterson, of Union, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in connection with one death in Newark.

According to the prosecutor's office, 43-year-old Ray Horace, of Youngstown, Ohio, was struck and killed as he got out of his own parked vehicle after 7 p.m. at Lyons Avenue and Schuyler Avenue.

A joint news release from Stephens and Ambrose said Patterson kept driving and was eventually pulled over by Hillside Police.

Patterson also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and endangering an injured person.

In Bergen County on Saturday just before 10 p.m., a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the southbound side of Route 17, in front of a catering hall in Wood-Ridge, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Musella said the 20-year-old man from Roxbury, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the scene outside of Fiesta Banquets, located at 255 Route 17 South.

No other information on the pedestrian, including his name, was disclosed.

On Sunday afternoon, there was no further information released by police on whether the identity of the driver was known in the deadly Wood-Ridge incident or what type of vehicle was involved.

Also as of Sunday, Patterson was being held at Essex County jail in Newark pending a detention hearing.

