Driver stops to save U.S. flag in storm — Help NJ homeowner ID him

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Who wouldn't want this guy as a neighbor?

During the storm on Halloween night, the fierce winds snapped a township resident's flagpole. On Friday morning, the resident found his flag neatly placed on a chair on the front porch.

A front-door camera shows that a man driving a truck had pulled over about 1:30 a.m., detached the flag from the broken pole and left the flag on the porch rather than let the Stars and Stripes gets soiled in the rain.

The U.S. Flag Code states that the flag should not touch the ground. If it does fall, the flag does not need to be destroyed as long as it remains suitable for flying again.

The flag can also be flown in inclement weather as long as it is made from all-weather material. And it can be flown at night as long as there is enough light nearby to illuminate the flag for "the casual observer," according to the American Legion's interpretation of the rules.

"I would really like to identify this man to thank him and buy him a beer," the homeowner, who requested that he remain anonymous, told New Jersey 101.5.

The resident shared the Ring camera video in the hopes that someone out there will be able to identify the man.

If you know who he is, send us an email at sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.