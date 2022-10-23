Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Toms River police responded to the area near the intersection of Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue around 2 a.m., officials said. They found the victim, a 28-year-old woman, lying on the ground on the road.

According to prosecutors, a witness told police that the woman was hit by a dark-colored Ford Explorer.

The witness also said that the driver of the Ford got out of his car, looked at the woman he had just hit, and then got back into his car and drove off east on Route 70 toward Lakewood.

Authorities say the man is a tall, thin, white male with blonde or reddish hair. The vehicle may also have "significant damage" to the front passenger side and hood. The passenger-side headlight may be inoperable.

The woman was not killed on impact, prosecutors said. Medical personnel were able to regain a pulse, however, she was later pronounced dead after being taken to Southern Monmouth Medical Center. Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle and/or its operator is asked to please contact Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit at 732-929-2027, ext. 3257, or Toms River Police Officer Corporal Robert Westfall at rwestfall@trpolice.org, or the Toms River Township Police Detective Bureau at 732-349-0150,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bill Billhimer said.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

