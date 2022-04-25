Driver ejected from car on NJ Turnpike, then hit by truck

NEWARK — A driver involved in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla headed northbound was rear-ended by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. near Exit 15E.

The impact sent the Corolla across the highway and into a guard rail, ejecting the driver into a lane, State Police said.

The driver was then fatally struck by a tractor-trailer.

State Police on Monday morning had not released the names of anyone involved in the crash.

Numerous fatalities on the Turnpike

It was the fourth fatality on the Turnpike within the past seven days and the ninth of the year, according to State Police records.

A truck flipped over early Friday in the outer lanes of the northbound Turnpike after drifting into the left shoulder. It hit the left guardrail and struck a concrete bridge support north of Exit 7A for Route 195. The driver of the truck, Franklin S. Parker, 36, of Eden, Maryland, died in the crash.

On Monday night, Jeanne M. Wurth, 53, of Pittsgrove, was killed when she was struck by a tractor-trailer as she stood in the left shoulder next to her disabled vehicle just north of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting the vehicle in the left lane.

According to a GoFundMe page created to help with the family's expenses, she and her husband, Jerry Wurth, are parents to daughters who are 12 and 14.

Debris from an overturned tractor trailer on the northbound NJ Turnpike 4/21/22 Debris from an overturned tractor trailer on the northbound NJ Turnpike 4/21/22 (Steven Kadir, MidJersey.news) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.