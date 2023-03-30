As a kid growing up in Watchung, New Jersey, Anthony Volpe grew up watching the New York Yankees. He idolized his favorite player Derek Jeter, often imitating Derek’s famous catch-and-release when playing baseball with his friends.

He often stated that his dream was to play short stop for the New York Yankees but he knew in order to accomplish that monumental “impossible dream” he would have to work at it.

He was a standout at Delbarton School in Morristown and was offered a scholarship at the baseball and academically prominent Vanderbilt University, which he turned down only to be drafted in the first round by the New York Yankees.

All Star Futures Baseball American League's Anthony Volpe dives during the second inning of the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) loading...

He played great and rose through the ranks to the Yankees Triple-A team in Wilkes-Barre where he only played 22 games.

Then this spring happened.

The Yankees were pretty heavy at the shortstop position with two 2022 roster teammates battling it out. A quick look over the shoulder and Anthony Volpe stole the position away from both of them playing outstanding, both defensively and offensively, so much so that one of the “cemented” teammates from last year lost his job and was demoted to the Yankees Triple-A team.

Manager Aaron Boone called Anthony into his office and set it up like he was being optioned back down to the minors but then sprung it on Anthony Volpe that he made the majors, he will be the shortstop for the New York Yankees, the same position that his idol Derek Jeter held.

He said his heart was pounding almost out of his chest as he left Aaron Boone’s office and headed to meet with his family. The impossible dream was no longer impossible.

“I’m probably the same as a lot of kids my age, a lot of my classmates, a lot of my teammates,” Volpe acknowledged. “This was all our dream. For it to come to reality, it’s hard to put into words.”

“It’s super surreal.”

When the Yankees take the field this opening week of the 2023 season, Anthony Volpe will run onto the hallowed grounds of Yankee Stadium and take his place in Yankee history.

Dreams can come true; if you work hard and never give up, just ask New Jersey’s own Anthony Volpe.

