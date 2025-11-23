I think stereotypes exist because they’re rooted in real experiences with the people we meet. And while it’s never fair to assume things about an entire group, I don’t think I’m stepping too far out on a limb when I say we Jerseyians have strong opinions—and we’re not exactly shy about sharing them. Sometimes loudly. And sometimes… not in a way that ends well. Especially these days, when everything feels a little extra divisive.

The Thanksgiving Conversation Traps Jersey Families Know Too Well

So when you gather with family and friends, it might be best to stick to the small talk and steer clear of the topics that crank up the volume while you’re deciding between white or dark meat.

So—what do you think is the ONE topic that absolutely should not come up at your Thanksgiving dinner table? And do you have a touch of PTSD from the last time a family member brought it up? (Let’s be honest—uncles tend to be the biggest offenders.)

POLITICS.

Any kind, any angle, any mention of “the election”—just nope.

Other Topics Guaranteed to Start a Jersey Thanksgiving Blowup

But politics isn’t the only landmine floating around the table. Here are a few more topics you might want to avoid if you wish to prevent a food fight or any form of aggression—passive, active, or otherwise:

“So… are you dating anyone yet?”

(Instant eye-roll. Guaranteed.)

Career interrogations:

“When are you getting a real job?”

Parenting critiques:

“Are you sure you should let the baby eat that?”

Old embarrassing stories you thought were dead and buried:

“Remember when you…”

(And remember what Tony Soprano said: “‘Remember when’ is the lowest form of conversation.”)

The Great Recipe Debate:

“This stuffing tastes different—WHO changed it?”

(Cue kitchen chaos.)

Comparing siblings or cousins:

“Why can’t you be more like…”

(Never, EVER ends well.)

Money questions:

“How much did your new car cost?”

Unfinished home projects:

“Did you ever fix that leaking roof from last year?”

Weight or body comments:

“Are you going back for more?”

(Never okay—and absolutely kills the vibe.)

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash loading...

The Safe Zone: Pop Culture, Gratitude, and Real Connection

So what is safe?

Stick with what you’re streaming, what you’ve been watching, concerts, music—shared pop culture is neutral ground! Other solid options: travel, hobbies, and of course, gratitude. A nice idea is going around the table and having each person share something they’re thankful for this year. I mean… that is the whole point of the holiday.

And if someone new is joining your table, ask them about themselves—and invite them to ask about you too. Easy, warm, harmless.

A Drama-Free Jersey Thanksgiving Is Possible (Really)

At the end of the day, Thanksgiving isn’t about winning debates or revisiting the Great Stuffing Incident of 2014—it’s about being together, laughing, eating way too much, and remembering how lucky we are to have a table to gather around. If we keep the conversation light, the spirits high, and the gravy unspilled, we’re already ahead of the game.

So this year, here’s to quieter opinions, louder laughter, and choosing connection over confrontation. And if all else fails, just pivot to the latest show you binged—it’s the safest lifeboat at the table.

Wishing you a joyful, delicious, drama-free Jersey Thanksgiving filled with warmth, good stories, and people you’re grateful to call yours. Thanks for reading—and for being part of the fun.

Happy Thanksgiving! ✨