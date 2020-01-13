Doyle finally photographs a bald eagle in New Jersey

I’ve been staking out the Manasquan Reservoir for several weeks (ever since I got a new lens for my camera) trying to spot the nesting eagles that live there to no avail until Saturday. I spotted the eagles in their nest not long after I set up, but they didn’t seem interested in leaving it.

I decided I would wait ten more minutes and then pack up; finally, one of them took off. It caught me by surprise and he (she?) was moving pretty fast, but I managed to get off a few shots before it returned to the nest. It was an over cast day, so the background is pretty dull, but I did get pictures of the bird in flight.

Finally, after my fourth trip to the reservoir, I was successful. They’re not great, but they’re the best I could do.

