I am not pretty, and I don't have ample cleavage. I can't cry on demand and make an officer feel sorry for me. These are the reasons I have a family member "gold card" from a New Jersey police officer.

A recent report by the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller claims that these cards lead to favoritism in policing. The report found that these cards can lead to favoritism in policing. Duh, yeah! Some people are born with certain advantages and some of us find a way to get by however we can.

The Comptroller's Office reviewed footage from over 500 police body cameras and found that over 1 in 4 people either had a PBA or family member "gold card" or told the officers that they were related to a cop.

A full 28% of people using this method were let off without a citation. If you don't have one of these cards or are not related to a police officer, you would say this stinks and it's wrong.

Well, you might just get your way if this report leads to any meaningful reform of this system. This report from the OSC recommends prohibiting cops from considering badges, PBA cards, or any law enforcement connection. It's a way of life in New Jersey and has been for generations. Is this all about to change?

I've only had mine a couple of years and I usually don't have to use it, but it's nice to have. If it goes away, I'll just do what I always did before: show the officer courtesy and respect and hope for the best.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

