If you're looking for a Christmas light show to take the kids or your significant other to, you have to check out Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford.

They are known as one of the premier "agritainment" centers not only in the state, but the whole country. It's a family operation that's been in business for generations.

Their splash pad, hayrides, apple and pumpkin picking are legendary in the area, but you must check out their holiday light show.

There's more than just a wagon ride through the colorfully lit farm grounds. There's also an amazing gift shop, complete with a REALLY GOOD Santa.

You can also feed the animals on the farm, even at night.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There is plenty to see, do and eat at Johnson's any time of the year, but Christmastime is really special there.

We took our granddaughters there earlier this month and they loved it. You will, too.

Great family holiday light show in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈

Must see Christmas attraction close by New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy