Don’t fall for new phone scam — NJ Top News

No matter how desperate someone may sound, if they come asking to borrow your phone on a train platform or inside the station, do not give it to them.

Hoboken police have sent the alert about a rise in cell-phone scams that could end up draining your bank account.

"Beware of Venmo/Zelle scams," read electronic message boards at New Jersey Transit's Hoboken Terminal.

What may be a small inconvenience for a driver on the road can be an extreme hazard for a motorcycle rider.

According to the New Jersey State Police, motorcyclists were involved in 97 fatal crashes throughout New Jersey in 2021 — the highest total recorded since 2006.

Because of the 97 crashes, 99 people lost their lives. That's the highest number since 2006, when 102 individuals, including three pedestrians, lost their lives. The fatality count was as low as 55 in 2018.

ROME — A manslaughter investigation is underway after a boat crash off Italy's Amalfi Coast last week resulted in the death of a beloved publishing executive from New Jersey.

Adrienne Vaughan, 45, of Glen Rock and her family rented a motorboat to travel to Positano as part of their vacation in Italy on Thursday. Vaughan was killed and her husband Michael White and the boat's skipper were injured when it crashed into a sailboat with around 70 guests on board for a wedding reception, the Associated Press reported.

New Jerseyans spend more on their monthly bills than residents in nearly every other state.

According to a 2023 report released on Aug. 1, New Jersey households face an average monthly bill expense of $2,727.

The Bill Pay Market Report from Doxo, a bill payment website, takes into account the "10 most common household bills": mortgage, rent, utilities, cable/internet, automobile insurance, automobile loan, health insurance, mobile phone, life insurance, and home security.

If you’re looking for affordability, New Jersey may not be the best state in which to retire.

Bankrate’s latest “Best States to Retire” study is out. It ranks all 50 states on metrics important to retirees including affordability, overall well-being, quality and cost of healthcare, weather, and crime.

As the Garden State and the nation battle a wave of overdose deaths driven by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, a major New Jersey health care provider has teamed up with a nonprofit and a pharmaceutical company to deliver an overdose reversal drug to patients who appear to be most at risk — free of charge.

Through a pilot program that's currently underway, certain patients at select Hackensack Meridian Health facilities, and their loved ones, are receiving 8 mg doses of Kloxxado (a brand of naloxone) nasal spray before walking out the door.

National Murrow Award Winner

