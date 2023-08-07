NJ county rankings: Residents with the highest bills each month

💲 A new report details the monthly bill tab in every New Jersey county

💲 NJ residents pay about $700 more in bills monthly than the U.S. average

💲 Bills account for 47% of residents' income in one NJ county

New Jerseyans spend more on their monthly bills than residents in nearly every other state.

According to a 2023 report released on Aug. 1, New Jersey households face an average monthly bill expense of $2,727.

The Bill Pay Market Report from Doxo, a bill payment website, takes into account the "10 most common household bills": mortgage, rent, utilities, cable/internet, automobile insurance, automobile loan, health insurance, mobile phone, life insurance, and home security.

Only residents in California and Hawaii have a higher monthly bill tab than people in New Jersey, according to the report. The national average is $2,046.

The cost of monthly bills varies greatly from county to county, the report shows. Between the most expensive county and least expensive county in New Jersey, there's a gap of more than $1,000.

These are the monthly bills for each NJ county (Source: Doxo):

