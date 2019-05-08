Don’t drive through water, you might get a ticket

The Borough Council of Stone Harbor has a warning for motorists: don’t speed through standing water in their town. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the new ordinance prohibits “waves” that exceed the height of the curb caused by vehicles speeding through more than six inches of water. The “wake law" seeks to respond to complaints from residents about damage to homes and businesses, with garage doors frequently being damaged, especially in flood prone areas.

Violators are subject to fines up to $1250 and prison time of 90 days. The ordinance also states that lack of damage to anything will not be an acceptable defense. The Press of Atlantic City says that Stone Harbor is just the latest shore town to enact such a ban, following Ship Bottom and North Wildwood. Given the amount of rain the state has gotten this Spring, the local constables should be busy, although the law doesn’t go into effect until May 27th. The ordinance passed unanimously.

