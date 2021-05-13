High school student impaled by javelin in Toms River
TOMS RIVER — A teenager was hospitalized after he was impaled by a javelin at a track-and-field event, police said
Police were called to Donovan Catholic High School in Toms River late Tuesday afternoon where officers found the javelin impaled in the 16-year-old Pine Beach resident's right thigh.
There was no sign of bleeding and the boy was able to talk with medical responders, police said.
He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries was not known.
It was not clear if the boy is a student at the school or if he was participating in the event.
No other information was available.
Average SAT scores for every NJ high school
Average scores for the 2019-2020 school year are listed by county, from highest to lowest.
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.