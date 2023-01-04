Dominican restaurant opens its third New Jersey location

Mamajuana Cafe, a Dominican styled restaurant, has opened its third New Jersey location, this one in Plainfield. Their other New Jersey restaurants are in Woodbridge, West New York, and Paterson.

According to the restaurant chain’s website:

Mamajuana Café was born in the year 2006 in Inwood NY with the intention of bringing architecture from the colonial city of the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and creating a menu combining together the spices of the old world infused with the modern Asian-Infused culinary. Since its inception, Mamajuana Café has since expanded to 5 locations in New York and New Jersey.

Some of the Dominican and Caribbean dishes on the menu include: CAMARONES EN COCO (Dominican style goat, rice & peas), RABO ENCENDIO (Dominican style oxtail flambe, served with rice & peas moro, maduros), and PARGO RELLENO (Crispy whole Mediterranean red snapper filled with seafood, white rice, and creole sauce).

The menu sounds intriguing, although I have to admit that I’ve never had goat or oxtails, but I guess I would be willing to try. They also have other dishes that might be a little more familiar to a palate like mine, such as slow roasted pork.

Mamajuana Cafe is famous for its mouth-watering and brilliantly innovative Latino cuisine, which combines time-honored traditional recipes with delicious new twists. Our chefs create all sauces from scratch -from Dominican Republic to Colombia, our dishes exemplify the authentic flavors of the Caribbean Hispanic and South American culinary tradition.

The restaurant is located at 44 Watchung Avenue in Plainfield. It is open Monday - Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey