An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs.

According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.

The volunteers are responsible for the first 14 to 18 months of the puppies' lives. After that they are returned to the Foundation so they can start their formal training.

Interested? Here’s what you can expect (from the guide dogs' website):

No prior dog training experience is needed, as our regional Puppy Advisors will support each volunteer raiser through the pup's upbringing and training milestones.

We encourage raisers to provide common everyday socializing opportunities as well as exposure to new and diverse surroundings.

They will also help teach the puppy basic obedience, such as how to walk on a leash, sit and stay, down, and to come when called.

The Foundation covers the cost of all necessities for each pup, including veterinary care. The volunteer raiser is solely responsible for purchasing the pup's food.

"Really, it is a phenomenal experience for somebody who has visual impairment or another disability to be paired with a dog that is not only a very loving companion but has skills that really impact that person's independence," Bruzzese said.

The Foundation is particularly interested in people in the greater Trenton area.

If you’re interested, the phone number is: 800-548-4337

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

