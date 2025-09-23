When it comes to dog-based businesses like boarding and daycare, it can be a dog-eat-dog world. The owners of The Dog Stop heard bad things about hidden fees and a lack of transparency, and they set out to develop services for dogs all under one roof that would be like one-stop shopping and all-inclusive for certain services.

That was 2009 when The Dog Stop opened its first location in Pittsburgh. Since then, they have been a franchised business with more than 25 Stops in twelve different states, including Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. At least 50 more Stops are opening in the near future.

The Dog Stop - Long Hill, NJ

The first one ever in New Jersey is about to open.

So if a place where you can get boarding, daycare, dog training, grooming, and even a retail pet store all in the same place sounds appealing, you’re one lucky dog.

Rob Lax, who has over 25 years' experience as a certified dog trainer and has even trained seeing eye dogs, is one of the owners opening The Dog Spot in Long Hill in Morris County, NJ.com reported.

Grand Opening Flyer The Dog Stop - Long Hill, NJ

They’re holding a grand opening Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will include food trucks and treats for your canine companion.

You’ll find them at 977 Valley Road in Long Hill. They’ll also have photo opportunities, and you’re welcome to take a tour of their 8,000 square foot indoor and 2,000 square foot outdoor facility and speak with staff about what they do.

Lax and business partner David Weinberg hope to open three more Dog Spots, NJ.com reported.