Petco, the national chain of pet supply stores, closed dozens of locations across the country last year. It’s happening again. A couple dozen more Petco locations are going dark by the end of the year. The only pet store chain bigger than Petco is PetSmart.

From mail-order to retail giant

The nation’s second-largest chain saw a drop of 2.3% in sales in the second quarter of 2025. Read more here: https://www.fastcompany.com

They started back in 1965 as a mail-order company out of San Diego County, California. 11 years later, they opened their first retail store in La Mesa, California. By 2021, they had 1,500 locations.

Petco sells pet supplies and food as well as small animals and fish. They also offer services like obedience training, dog grooming, vaccinations, and veterinary care.

Petco’s commitment to animal welfare

They’ve also been a good corporate citizen.

Petco Love, formerly The Petco Foundation, was established in 1999 to promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. It spends more than $30 million annually to support this cause.

As a nonprofit, Petco Love works with local animal welfare groups across the country to host in-store adoption events and helps find homes for companion animals. The foundation also supports spay and neuter efforts and animal-assisted therapy programs.

New Jersey Petco store among recent closures

The latest closures affected stores in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Of the 13 stores already closed, only one is in New Jersey. That location at 300 Ryders Lane, Milltown, NJ, has already gone dark.

Unclear if any more New Jersey locations will suffer the same fate before the end of the year.