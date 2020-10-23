Allow me to answer this question with my personal opinion and Jersey cynicism. No, your choice of Halloween candy reveals nothing about your personality. Whaddya stupid?! Yet I was sucked in to looking mine up anyway.

Thekitchn.com ran this piece a few years back on making a correlation between personality types and the candy they favored. No psychologist or research was cited. This looked like a writer just making things up for fun.

Here’s a link to other writers making things up, and here’s one more. Shameful, right?

Anyway like a sucker I looked for my favorite candy which is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Here’s what it said about me.

“You’re a free spirit. You march to the beat of whatever instrument you want to. You have a strong sense of self, and enjoy being around people who challenge you. You’re in an artistic field, or you’re a lawyer. You’ve thought about going Paleo once or twice, but decided it wasn’t for you.”

By the results of our last few annual Halloween candy polls then most people in New Jersey are either lawyers or work in an artistic field, so this is all rather silly. (By the way Reese’s has made it to the Flavorful Four again this year and if you want to vote go here)

For the Halloween staple candy corn?

“You probably need braces. Remember when you went to the dentist the last time and she kinda hinted at the fact that your teeth are rotting? Maybe you need to start taking her seriously and avoid Halloween all together. You like cats."

You like cats?

All nonsense but if you have two minutes to kill it’s a fun read.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.