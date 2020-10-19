Flavorful 4 — Vote for your fav in our Halloween candy bracket

We move on from the Edible 8 to the Flavorful 4 with no surprises in my opinion. All wins were not even close, with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups trouncing 100 Grand Bar 73.82% to 26.18%.

Reese’s advances to the Flavorful 4 to take on Kit Kat which defeated Baby Ruth 72.73% to 27.27%.

On the other side of the bracket M&Ms brought down Twix 64.76% to 35.24% and now faces Hershey Bar after it beat Chunky 69.87% to 30.13%.

Will Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups go all the way again this year? Vote for your favorite candy in the matchups below. Polls remain open until noon on Monday October 26.

