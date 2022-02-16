Does this restaurant have the best French fries in New Jersey?

I love french fries. Not just as a side dish, but sometimes as a main course.

Traveling last week my wife and I stopped into one of our favorite places in Vermont and ordered pulled pork cheese fries. Wow. Of course, that got me thinking that there are some awesome fry places closer to home.

One of the best places for french fries in New Jersey is a simple burger joint in Highland Park, White Rose Hamburgers.

Survey after survey, they rank at the top of people's lists as a go-to staple if you need a burger and fries.

I'm a tad embarrassed to say that even though I have lived in five different New Jersey counties and called the state home for most of my life and career, eaten in hundreds of Garden State restaurants, I've never been to White Rose.

Thinking that with so many Jerseyans saying it's the place to beat, this may be my weekend stop.

What's your go-to place for fries? Let's leave the Jersey Shore Boardwalk out of the conversation because they are all a different version of delicious.

If you pressed me, I'd probably land on Curley's fries on the Wildwood Boardwalk as the best fries in Jersey. It may be based on great childhood memories of hanging out on the famous South Jersey boardwalk, but I'm pretty sure that regardless of an emotional connection, these fries are among the best you can get.

Send us your go-to fry place through the free NJ 101.5 app - gimme a name and town and we'll compile the list for everyone to enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey