Check out the best french fries in NJ right here!

Today is National French Fry Day and that is cause for celebration in New Jersey because we have the best french fries anywhere! We're even the home of the "disco fries" which sit in nice gravy with gooey mozzarella. Disco Fries should be a staple of every Jersey diner if they're not already.

So where are the best french fries in New Jersey? Probably not far from where you are right now and wouldn't you just love to have some? Check out these places picked by my thousands of Facebook fans and listeners. Trust me, when it comes to french fries, we know Jersey!

Patrick Lavery

Personally, I'm fan of the medium crispy fry, battered optional. Love the Boardwalk fries in Wildwood but just salt, not a fan of the vinegar.

I also like my fries after eating ice cream since eating sweets just leaves me craving something salty so for me the boardwalk fries would be a great dessert after the Kohr's custard on the boardwalk. I never have to worry about putting on weight from eating the french fries because my 2 14 year old ravenous (and mooching) growing boys see to that!

Check out this list. Mangia!

Windmill Fries

Jimmy Givens

Steven Levine, owner of The Windmill chain of restaurants has the BEST French Fries… EVER… ANYWHERE!

Nathans Famous Hotdogs

Jason Beyer

Nathan’s has, and always had, the best French Fries is America

Chippy's Fresh Fries

Kenneth Jensen

Chippy’s Fresh French Fries.

Boardwalk Point Pleasant NJ

Holsten's

JA Covais

Holsten's. Happy National French Fry Day

Curly's

Joe Graci

Curlys fries

Donkey's Place

David Murphy

Donkey's Place

Oves

Nick Wargo

Ove's in Ocean City!

White Rose System

Bill Winters

White Rose System, Highland Park

Five Guys

Darlene Corazo Abate

Five guys, the one I go to in deptford has the best fries around

Di Paolo's

Gary Curry

Dipaolos Italian restaurant in Pennsgrove

Teddy Maturo

Burger 25’s are addicting

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places Pizza is one of, if not the hottest topics in all of the Garden State. Everyone has a place they're loyal to and they always think it's better than your favorite place. Bill Spadea spent a couple of hours taking calls from listeners telling him where the definitive best pizzeria's in New Jersey are. Here's some of what they came up with.

New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places