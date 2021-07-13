Check out the best french fries in NJ right here!
Today is National French Fry Day and that is cause for celebration in New Jersey because we have the best french fries anywhere! We're even the home of the "disco fries" which sit in nice gravy with gooey mozzarella. Disco Fries should be a staple of every Jersey diner if they're not already.
So where are the best french fries in New Jersey? Probably not far from where you are right now and wouldn't you just love to have some? Check out these places picked by my thousands of Facebook fans and listeners. Trust me, when it comes to french fries, we know Jersey!
Personally, I'm fan of the medium crispy fry, battered optional. Love the Boardwalk fries in Wildwood but just salt, not a fan of the vinegar.
I also like my fries after eating ice cream since eating sweets just leaves me craving something salty so for me the boardwalk fries would be a great dessert after the Kohr's custard on the boardwalk. I never have to worry about putting on weight from eating the french fries because my 2 14 year old ravenous (and mooching) growing boys see to that!
Check out this list. Mangia!
Jimmy Givens
Steven Levine, owner of The Windmill chain of restaurants has the BEST French Fries… EVER… ANYWHERE!
Jason Beyer
Nathan’s has, and always had, the best French Fries is America
Kenneth Jensen
Chippy’s Fresh French Fries.
Boardwalk Point Pleasant NJ
JA Covais
Holsten's. Happy National French Fry Day
Joe Graci
Curlys fries
David Murphy
Donkey's Place
Nick Wargo
Ove's in Ocean City!
Bill Winters
White Rose System, Highland Park
Darlene Corazo Abate
Five guys, the one I go to in deptford has the best fries around
Gary Curry
Dipaolos Italian restaurant in Pennsgrove
Teddy Maturo
Burger 25’s are addicting
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
