Ketchup, mayo or salt: Central Jersey’s best French fries (Opinion)

There is nothing, absolutely nothing, like a great French fry to make your meal, your day, and your life so much better. Have you ever heard anyone complain while eating one?

French fries are the wind beneath the wings of fast food. I've seen this personally while doing appearances at Wendy's throughout Central New Jersey handing out their new hot and crispy fries to all who came by. They are absolutely delicious and add to whatever sandwich you would happen to purchase with them as if you needed one at all. But this isn't just about Wendy's fries.

It's about the best French fries in Central New Jersey as picked by you, my social media and radio following.

For me, a great French fry has to be a little crispy, golden brown with just enough grease for flavor. They must also hold salt and maybe a little mayonnaise. I'm not one for ketchup on fries.

Among my favorite French fry places include Chickie's and Pete's crab fries, a nice cup of Boardwalk fries and back in the day, I so loved Spectrum fries that I would sometimes take a free Sixer ticket from the radio station I worked at in Philadelphia just to stop by and grab a cup.

Here are the places for great french fries in Central Jersey as picked by you.

Jill Zutty:

"TGI Fridays, Aljon's Pizza, West Windsor, Five Guys, Nathan’s."

Gail Morrone:

"Burger Express in Carteret."

Jimmy Givens:

"My friend, Steven Levine, owner of the Windmill restaurants! His french fries have got McDonald’s French fries beat by MILES!"

Eddie Testa:

"Chickentown."

Jeffrey Matthews:

"White Castle."

Maryjo Hamrick:

"Chicken Holiday."

Tim Aanensen:

"John Koutsouris at Greeks in Kearny! Greeks."

Keith Vena:

"Aljons Pizza (Princeton Junction), Tommy’s Tap Tavern (Princeton), Brick House Tavern (Princeton), Princetonian Diner (Princeton) & Triumph Brewery (Princeton)."

Melanie Wendt:

"Taco Bell."

Denise DeWindt-Fiorillo:

"The Diner. No explanation needed The Diner that is Greek owned."

Rudy Marino:

"Deninos Pizza Aberdeen, also the best pizza if you love thin crust."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7-11 p.m. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

