If I write about French fries, maybe Big Tech won’t censor me (Opinion)

The censors are working overtime these days.

One mention of something that contradicts the group-think narrative pushing the vaccine is flagged and taken down.

Now companies are internally censoring hoping to be allowed to remain on the major platforms, no matter how dumbed down the message. It's a battle that will likely not end well as many are lawyering up.

The frustration level of being silenced, even when quoting government sources and top medical professionals, is going to lead to a backlash for sure.

I don't know about you, but I'm sick and tired of the actual censorship of doctors who have the backing of some of the most credible sources in the world. Even the mention of hydroxychloroquine, which Hackensack Meridian docs admitted reduced hospitalizations, is a no-go.

Ivermectin, which my doc prescribed it to me as a preventative measure before travel, will get you flagged.

The reports from around the world show that 80% of COVID patients had a vitamin D deficiency. But don't try to mention that on social media!

The HHS VAERS site is a federal government site detailing the tens of thousands of adverse effects following the COVID vax, which have been reported from individuals and medical professionals, including thousands of deaths. Google doesn't like that inconvenient truth because it may dissuade people from getting the vaccine. After all, there's no money in prevention measures when we have vaccine to push.

The censorship and cancel-culture is reminiscent of when Google conspired with the Chinese Communist government to remove all mentions of the killing of unarmed protestors at Tiananmen Square. Ignorant Americans defended Google as a private company and they got away with it. After all, China is a communist country with no First Amendment so who are we to interfere?

Well, now that same censorship is here and if these canceled docs are correct, people are suffering because necessary supplements and treatments are being denied in order to coerce more people to take the experimental COVID jab.

If major corporations can't fight the censorship for fear of losing some clicks, there is nothing that we as individual authors can do except to stop writing, face cancelation or just write about cicadas, bagels, fries and pizza.

So for today, I'll leave you with this thought. French fries are delicious. What is your favorite kind?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.