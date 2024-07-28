Does NJ have way too many Wawa’s? Here are the numbers

How many is too many? That is the question when it comes to one of New Jersey's favorite convenience stores.

There's no question that The Garden State is jam-packed with Wawa's. So many, in fact, that our tiny little state outnumbers all the other states. Not collectively, but individually (that would be insane if it were collectively).

Now before we go any further, it's important to note that Wawa is currently in the process of adding even more stores in New Jersey. That means the numbers here will almost certainly be higher in the not-so-distant future.

Not just here, but anywhere for that matter. According to a press release from the company, "Wawa plans to open more than 70 new stores including first stores in three new states of Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina." And yes, there are already plans for New Jersey throughout 2024.

Wawa in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps Wawa in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

NJ numbers

As of July 2024, New Jersey has 288 stores spread across the state. That, according to ScrapeHero, a data company.

However, there is another state that's gaining ground on us, and fast. Apparently, Florida isn't far behind with 280 overall stores. Of course, New Jersey is a much smaller state and therefore, stores are much closer to one another.

Pennsylvania has the third largest number of stores coming in at 253. Wawa has a total of 1,050 stores nationwide.

Stop / Wait / Don't do it Canva loading...

Enough is enough?

It probably won't be long before New Jersey reaches 300 stores, which is absolutely insane. With that said, at what point does it become too many?

Right now, it doesn't appear that we've hit that number yet. With Wawa's popularity only growing more with expansion continuing into the north, I wouldn't be surprised if we get to at least 350 by the end of 2025.

Not to be outdone, Wawa's competitors will certainly respond with expansions of their own. Before you know it, we'll be seeing these mega convenience stores at every street corner.

Wawa grand opening at the NJ Shore Canva loading...

Demand for more?

The bigger question is this. Do we, as a state, want more Wawa's to open? Or, do you think it'll get to the point where there are so many that it'll actually have the reverse effect on business?

At this moment in time, that demand doesn't appear to be going anywhere. So to answer the question, no, we don't have too many stores... yet.

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Wawa Workers Reveal the Weirdest Orders They've Ever Made With a zillion different options available at the ordering kiosk, you're bound to get some rather unique combinations of food. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.