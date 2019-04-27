Director Tom Jones sits down with Big Joe to talk about the premiere of his film Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n' Roll .

The film premieres Sunday, April 28, 3:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park as part of this year's big Music and Film Festival. Narrated by our very own Big Joe Henry, the film tells the story of the long troubled past of Asbury Park but more importantly how the music scene at the time united the divided community. Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt, Southside Johnny and more speak about their experiences playing at the legendary Upstage club, an after hours club where they got there start and where the shattered community found a common ground to gather and unite.

Featuring never before seen performances and interviews the film tells the story of how the iconic 'Jersey sound' emerged from the the rubble of civil unrest, riots and the destruction of the town and that era. And even still to this day, Asbury Park has the Upstage club, these musicians and their music to thank for it's resurrection and redemption.

After the festival the film will launch in theaters world wide. Keep an eye on this space for an announcement of a special screening and Q&A with Big Joe and Tom Jones in May.

Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n' Roll Trailer: