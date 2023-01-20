Dine with ghosts at this elegant (and haunted) NJ restaurant

There are people who love the idea of visiting haunted places.

And then there are people like me who would stay far away. Not because I’m afraid, but just because the idea generally holds absolutely no interest for me.

But I may make an exception in the case of The Lake House Restaurant in Newfield.

And the reason is that it is stunning, historic and has great food. That it has a very glamorous and spooky past is a side note to me.

But not only is the Lake House Restaurant the pride of this charming South Jersey town, it’s rich and reportedly spooky history attracts visitors from all over.

Situated cozily on the banks of the Iona Lake in Franklinville, NJ, Lake House Restaurant is rich with history.

Originally built in the early half of the 1900s by Polish immigrants, it was the spot to meet and be met.

Dances and parties were common occurrences, and the inn maintained a respectable business. As the century wore on, so did the rumors of rooms rented by the hour, an illegal brothel, and a basement-located speakeasy during Prohibition.

One of the colorful stories associated with Lake House are that Al Capone was a frequent customer, although there are no records or proof to support this.

Some say it continues to be haunted by the original owners, a “lady in black,” and a ghost named Victor.

According to njhauntedhouses.com:

The legend is that a boy named Victor was hired to run the front desk when it was the Iona Lake Inn. He would experience unsettling moments while at work, including strange noises, objects being moved to another place when he was sure it was somewhere else before, and unexplained broken dishes. He became neurotic and paranoid, and eventually chased to his death by another ghost, “the lady in black”.

The Lake House is also listed as a “haunt” on “Strange USA” and by other paranormal resources.

Although the restaurant is said to be elegant, and its food delicious, the inn is perhaps best known for its alleged supply of ghosts, spirits, and paranormal activity. And many visitors come just to search for it all.

So I will probably at some point visit the Lakehouse restaurant because of the dining experience, the beautiful scenery and the atmosphere that it has become famous for.

And if I run into any ghosts there, well that’ll be just a bonus.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

